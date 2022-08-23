Study: More families are cutting back on dining out to save money

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the cost of living increases for families, more are deciding to cut down on dining out.

"I think we're at a time where everyone has to do what they have to do to weather the storm right now," Jimmy Butera, the owner of Butera's Craft Beer and Craft Pizza.

Western New York restaurant owners said they haven't noticed a drop in customers yet, but it could be coming.

According to NPD Group, one in four families with incomes under $45,000 are not going to restaurants to save money. Households earning less than $75,000 eat 89% of their meals and snacks at home.

"I can see this being problematic for some places out there," Butera said.

The restaurant industry has changed over the last few years.

"The cost of goods are going up. Minimum wage keeps rising. Unemployment is going to start charging restaurants per employee to refund that so there's a lot of hits that are coming our way," Butera said.

Another issue restaurants are still acing is finding regular staff.

"Staff. Finding people to do the work consistently. And product, consistently finding the same product to produce to produce a consistent menu," Fredrick Daniel, chef at Freddy J's BBQ, said.

This has some restaurants revisiting their menus looking for ways to change without raising prices.

"You have got to become creative," Daniel said.

Some owners are concerned restaurants in the area may eventually close their doors.

"I'm very worried for that. I pray for the industry," Butera said.

"I'm a little concerned but not worried, because once again, we are in America, New York State. We are in Buffalo, and I'm on Grant Street so I just know that as a whole, we're all going to pull together and make it through," Daniel said.

