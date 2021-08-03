Students will attempt to break world record to raise awareness about mental health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Break the record, break the stigma.

“It’s important to realize that it is okay not to be okay, that people are not alone,” CEO and Founder of World’s Longest Basketball Game Nick Revelas said.

Nick Revelas hopes to break a Guinness World Record and raise awareness about mental health. He started putting on basketball games for charity six years ago. The event took on a deeper meaning in 2017 when nick's friend, Devin Waring, took his own life.

Ariana Revelas

“We shifted gears and tried to raise money and awareness for mental health,” Revelas said.

“For him to allow our family to be a part of something this big and this monumental, it’s more than we could’ve ever asked for and more than we could’ve hoped for because all we’re trying to do is get Devin’s story out there,” Devin’s brother, Owen Waring said.

They have raised more $75,000 since Devin died, much of it going to horizon health services.

“We’re supposed to be on top of the world, we’re supposed to be having the best years of our life, but we do struggle at our age as well,” Waring said. “Check on your friends, especially the strong ones, because it’s often the strong ones who show no signs or symptoms are the ones who do take their own lives and struggle the most.”

This weekend, 24 high school and college students will try to play the world’s longest basketball game. They will play in 3-hour shifts. Right now, the record is more than 120 hours.

Ariana Revelas

“It’s kind of unique in the fact that these kids want to talk about this issue, and they came from all different kinds of backgrounds to get involved,” Revelas said.

Apparel is for sale, and a GoFundMe page will collect donations for mental health resources. Mental health experts will educate players and spectators on opening night.

“It’s kind of a fun way for people to look at this and say look at what these people are doing, they’re bringing light to a dark issue,” Revelas said.

Opening night and the first day of basketball playing will take place at Nardin Academy on Friday starting at 5 PM anyone can go watch, there will be food, drinks and other activities. You can find more information on their website, fb21.org.

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES:

Crisis Services -- (716) 834-3131

Horizon Health Services -- (716) 831-1800