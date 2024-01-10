Students speak on Gov. Hochul’s efforts to protect mental health of youth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several students speak on Governor Kathy Hochul pushing to limit social media features as a way to protect the mental health of kids and teenagers.

The measures include establishing a school-based mental health clinic in any school that wants one.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person spoke with 16-year-old and 11th grader Myah Durham.

Myah spoke about the impact of her eyes being locked on her phone.

“It's rough, like I am trying to stay off of my phone sometimes. But it’s like I got to check it. It’s a normal thing for me,” she says. “A lot of drama comes from social media. I’ve been into a lot of drama for the past couple of months. It has been getting me into arguments, fights, but I’ve been trying to squash it.”

Myah has also tried to go 'ghost' from social media, but will get sucked right back into it.

“It’s not even about drama. It's about bullying too. Kids are getting bullied through social media then it impacts their lives, and have deep depression and want to kill themselves,” Myah expresses. “So it gets deep sometimes.”

But Myah says social media has not taken over her life too much.

She plays basketball after school.

“That helped me too, like not being on my phone doing activities and playing sports because nine times out of ten when I come home from practice,” she says. “I’m like tired, and I'm barely on my phone. I just take a shower and go to bed.”

Myah’s mother, Le’Candice Durham, says there are times when she needs to take away her daughter’s phone.

“I'd say about three weeks up to a month, but I've noticed she was working on her laptop doing more school work, doing more chores around the house,” the mother says. “And I’ve also noticed her interacting more with her siblings.”

A tenth grader named Jazmin Gilbert says she’s pleased to know that Governor Hochul is taking action to protect the mental health of kids and teenagers.

“I do commend the governor for trying to protect our mental health because like I said that’s very important,” Jazmin says.

Jazmin says she has been training herself to not be on her phone as much.

But she does see the impact it’s having on her generation.

“If we realize one of our classmates is down we’ll try to figure out what the problem is. We’re all around each other and having a good time,” the student says. “We don’t want to see anybody sitting to the side and having a frown face. So we try to uplift each other.”

And parents like Myah’s mother want kids and teens to know it’s for their good if they’re away from their phones.

“We’re not telling you anything to hurt you. We just want the best for you and make you better,” Le’Candice expresses. “Put the phone down for an hour or two. Go read a book, go study. Talk to your brothers, sisters. But don’t be afraid to tell your kids that’s enough for today.”

Governor Hochul says the loan repayment for mental health practitioners will expand across the state since it’s part of the efforts to protect the mental health of kids and teenagers.

