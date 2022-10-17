Students react to fatal stabbing at University at Buffalo campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo State College lost a 19-year-old pre-business major in a fatal stabbing on the grounds of the University at Buffalo campus.

19-year-old sophomore, Tyler Lewis from Baldwin, NY, was stabbed to death near the Ellicott Complex Residence Halls on the north campus of the University at Buffalo early Friday night, Oct. 14, 2022.

A student from University at Buffalo tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that he heard some commotion that day.

“I was going out with my friends, and we were walking after dinner and heard the incident but didn’t really see what happened."

Yoselin: So, you heard screams or you just heard..? Student: “We heard the car pulling up, and we heard a couple of guys arguing. That’s pretty much it.”

Other students say this fatal incident has been an eye-opener and wish more was done.

“It’s nerve-wrecking and upsetting that nothing is really happening, but at that point, it’s out of my control, and I just hope and pray,” Alivia Sibto, a sophomore at the University at Buffalo.

Another student questions the lack of information.

“I feel like it’s safe. I never had any incidents,” says Zahkari Adeyemi, a freshman at UB. “But this is random, like who he was, why. Why was he here? I feel like we should know more.”

The University Police say several witnesses have come forward and are making what they call “significant progress” in the investigation and believe Lewis was targeted.

Investigators say the attack was likely the result of a physical altercation among people who knew each other.

Police say they have a person of interest who’s described as a white male, 5’5 to 5’9, between the ages of 19 and 22, with light brown hair and multiple large cuts across his face and forehead.

Buffalo State College President Katherine Conway-Turner shared her condolences saying in a statement: