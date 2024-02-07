Students from Niagara University head to Las Vegas to work behind the scenes at Super Bowl LVIII

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 10 students from Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management headed to Las Vegas, Nevada Wednesday to participate in the Super Bowl Immersion Program.

The students will work behind the scenes at Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to get a first-hand look at what goes into organizing the Super Bowl.

The university said the program is sponsored by the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee in partnership with the National Football League and local and national stakeholders.