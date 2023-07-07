Students at Depew Schools to receive free meals beginning 2023 academic year

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Depew Union Free School District announced Friday that all children attending its schools will be eligible to receive meals at no charge.

The school district received a four-year Community Eligibility Provision approval under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, which will go into effect beginning the 2023-2024 academic school year.

Every student's family will be requested to complete the CEP application in order to maintain the success of the program and to continue receiving federal funds for the Depew CSD.