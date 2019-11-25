Student who beat cancer inspires toy drive

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tim Richardson's classmates at Maryvale High School in Cheektowaga, are giving back in his honor. The leadership academy's "Do Good December " project is a holiday toy drive for Oishei Children's Hospital.

"We wanted to do this for him, he was a survivor that went to Children's and he was definitely a big part of why we wanted to do this for December," said Maryvale Senior Ryann Orsini.

Richardson was diagnosed with Leukemia at Oishei at 16. Now cancer free, the Maryvale senior is giving back to the community as a volunteer firefighter , inspiring his classmates to also have an impact on their community.

The toy drive runs through December 10th, and is accepting new toys in their original packaging. The drop-off locations are:

Chick-fil-A- Walden Ave., Cheektowaga

Paula's Donuts- All three locations

Ray Laks Acura

Ray Laks Honda

Bryant and Stratton Locations

Niagara University- Club Management Association of America

R.C. Lawncare Armor Duells Road, Orchard Park

Senior Haley Nickens said the message of the drive is simple.

"Giving back to the families that need the most right now, seeing that their kids are sick and in the hospital," she said.