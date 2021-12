BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a student is in custody after a loaded handgun was recovered from a student's bookbag at Bennett High School Thursday.

According to police, the handgun was recovered around 11 a.m. Thursday after a tip was received.

A 15-year-old male student is in custody and school resource officers said the school remains in a shelter in place at this time.

This is a developing story, we will provide updates as they become available.