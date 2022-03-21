Student facing felony charge in connection to possible threat at Starpoint Middle School

Watch
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A student is facing a felony charge in connection to a possible threat at Starpoint Middle School.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said it received a report Sunday about a photograph that was sent via Snapchat indicating possible violence at Starpoint Middle School. After an investigation, a juvenile student was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat. The student was released to the custody of his parents and given a future date to appear at Niagara County Probation.

"Starpoint school officials worked cooperatively with our agency to ensure the safety of all students," a release says.

