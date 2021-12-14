Student at Persell Middle School in Jamestown struck by vehicle during arrival

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A student at Persell Middle School in Jamestown was struck by a vehicle during arrival Tuesday, according to the Jamestown Public School District.

According to a statement on the district's website, the student was struck on Hazeltine Avenue near Baker Street and was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. No word was given on the student's condition.

The district reminds students, parents and motorists of the following:

"Please remind students of the importance of crossing only at crosswalks and taking care to watch for oncoming traffic before entering the street. Please also observe the 20 mph speed limit in school zones and watch for pedestrians. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority."

Jamestown police tell 7 Eyewitness News no charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.