Student and parents charged after threat of violence against Orleans County school district

KENDALL, N.Y. (WKBW) — A student and the student's parents have been charged after an alleged threat of violence against the Kendall School District.

The Orleans County Sheriff's Office said a Kendall Central School Administrator was advised of a threat made against the district via social media by a juvenile student at the district. The school resource deputy responded to the high school and the sheriff's office was notified. A 14-year-old student was retrieved, detained and pat-searched. The student's backpack and locker were also searched. No weapons were located.

The sheriff's office also conducted a search of the residence of the student and it was allegedly determined the parents were not forthcoming with law enforcement. Several weapons, ammunition, computers and phones were allegedly seized.

The student was charged with making a terroristic threat and taken to Strong Hospital in Rochester under the mental hygiene law for an evaluation. He was then released and reported to the sheriff’s office. He was arraigned before Judge Sanford Church and released to the custody of his parents and is set to return to court within a week.

The parents were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.