Strong storm knocks down trees, power lines in Dunkirk

Posted at 6:13 AM, Jul 25, 2022
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A strong storm Sunday night knocked down trees and power lines in Dunkirk.

The police department says officers were called to the area of Route 5 and South Warsaw Street around 11:45 p.m. for reports of trees and power lines down. Arriving officers say they saw extensive damage in the area.

Police closed Route 5 between Fizell Street and North Serval Street to allow power crews to work on restoring electricity.

Tractor-trailer traffic traveling east is being asked to use Middle Road to Progress Drive and exit back to Route 5 using Harrington Road. Westbound tractor-trailers are asked to use Harrington Road to Progress Drive and exit back to Route 5 using Middle Road.

