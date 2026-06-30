Strong Hearts closing Buffalo and Syracuse locations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A staple for vegan and gluten-free eaters is officially closing in July.

Strong Hearts announced Monday that it is closing its Buffalo and Syracuse locations.

The restaurant said in a social media post that the decision to close was not made lightly, citing several years of financial, staffing and other challenges.

Strong Hearts opened in 2008 as a small vegan café in Syracuse. The restaurant said it grew into something much larger than they had anticipated, leading to the opening of a second location in 2022 in Buffalo.

"The amount of love, loyalty and support this community has shown us over nearly two decades is something we will carry with us forever," the post said. "To everyone who ever came through our doors, whether once or hundreds of times: thank you for allowing us to be part of your lives for as long as we were."

The restaurant will be fully operational until its Buffalo location closes on Saturday, July 11, and its Syracuse location closes on Saturday, July 18.