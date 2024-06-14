Strikes averted! Absolut Care, union reach tentative agreement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The union representing workers at four local Absolut Care nursing homes has reached a tentative agreement with the company.

The roughly 300 workers at facilities in Allegany, East Aurora, Orchard Park, and Westfield, reached the 2-year Tentative Agreement now cancelling strikes that were set to begin this week.

“This tentative agreement provides for much-needed wage increases and other contractual improvements for these rural workers and is a first step towards the equity that they deserve. Workers are grateful for the support they received from their residents and their families, community members, the labor movement, elected officials, and more. Nursing home workers provide critical care to our elderly residents in their local community, and we hope that Absolut Care/RCA is finally beginning to understand that the care economy depends on workers who show up day in and day out,” said Grace Bogdanove, 1199SEIU Vice-President for WNY Nursing Home.

Nursing home workers are represented by 1199SEIU, the largest healthcare workers union in the country.

If ratified by union members, the new 2-year Tentative Agreement will run through April of 2026.