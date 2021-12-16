Stretch of Washington Street in Buffalo that's been closed since 2018 has reopened

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Washington Street in downtown Buffalo that's been closed since 2018 has since reopened to vehicular traffic.

Washington Street between Clinton Street and Eagle Street was closed due to the deterioration of a private underground vault structure attached to the long-closed AM&A's department store.

“Our goal was to get this long-awaited work done by the end of the year, and I’m happy to say that the work is now complete and the road is reopened to all traffic," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said. "The reopening of this corridor will be a great relief for the businesses and residents who have had to detour around this section of Washington Street for far too long. It also improves access to the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, Sahlen Field and the new apartments at 201 Ellicott Street and the new Braymiller Market.”

In July of 2021, the City of Buffalo hired a general contractor from Niagara Falls to complete the work on the vaults and pave to get the street reopened.