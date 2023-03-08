Amherst store owners indicted for robbing customers

TOWN OF AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that 48-year-old Carmilla L. Smith was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging her with:

Two counts of second-degree robbery

One count of second-degree strangulation

One count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment

One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Her son, 32-year-old Calvin D. Pettiway, was also arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with:

One count of first-degree robbery

Two counts of second-degree robbery

One count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment

On November 9, Smith and Pettiway allegedly stole a customers cell phone and $120 cash from her purse inside of their store on Millersport Highway in Amherst. In addition, Smith and Pettiway allegedly locked the customer inside of their store and accused her of previously stealing from them. Smith is accused of choking the customer, scanning the customers credit cards, and being in possession of an unloaded shotgun during the incident.

On April 3, Pettiway allegedly stole from a customer while being in possession of a weapon. He is accused of pointing a shotgun at the customer and scanning the customers credit cards for $200.

Smith faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Pettiway faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. They are scheduled to return March 24 for a pre-trial conference.