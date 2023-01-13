Store 716 donates $41,716 to Chasing M's Foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Store 716 announced Friday a donation of $41,716 to Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive.

The store released "We Are Damar" shirts after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals January 2. The shirt was released January 4 and surpassed 3,000 sales by January 8.

“First, we are thrilled, as people across the country are, that Damar is continuing his miraculous recovery at home. Almost as soon as he was injured, and as so many heartwarming stories were coming out about what a high-character person Damar is, we knew we wanted to do something to help in whatever way we could." - David Gram, one of the owners of Store 716.

Store 716 has donated 100% of the proceeds from the "We Are Damar" shirts to the Chasing M's Foundation.

