Stony Brook Legendary Lights shining for local charity

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — An entire Western New York neighborhood is coming together to shine a light, on an important charity, and they're inviting you to help out.

A Thanksgiving tradition lives on in Lancaster, for the 16th year.

John Quwik said, "We pack food and hot chocolate and drive around the neighborhood about 45 minutes or so."

Stony Brook Legendary Lights is presenting more than 300 homes across eight streets.

"I like seeing all the lights. It's really pretty at night, especially," Kayla Quwik added.

John Quwik and his daughter Kayla make the trip every year, and sometimes twice or thrice!

Quwik said, "This house especially, the time involved. What this gentleman does here as far as setting everything up. Again, it does set the mood for Christmas and we just enjoy it."

"Without the neighborhood, none of this would happen. This is a whole neighborhood event. I am so proud to be in such a great neighborhood, that all the people here are very charitable. They enjoy seeing people and helping people, so it's a great cause and it makes you feel good," Stony Brook Legendary Lights President Tony Dittmer said.

The holiday lights will be turned on starting from Thanksgiving Day through New Year's Day from 5:30 p.m. until around 10:30 p.m.

"We started doing a canned drive. When we did it, we didn't think much about it. We have now collected over $48,000 cans in the last 11 or 10 months. It's really amazing. I would love to see us make $60,000 cans," Dittmer said.

In 2022, more than $75,197.13 was donated to the Evan Wood Fund.

Dittmer hopes the 501c3 can surpass that this year.

Through a neighborhood-wide vote, our neighborhood community has chosen P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative will be the recipient of its 2023 donation.

Visitors can drive or walk through the neighborhood and have the option to donate online or at any drop box set up through the neighborhood.

Venmo donations can be sent to @StonyBrookLights.

Cash or check donations made out to Stony Brook Legendary Lights are accepted at all neighborhood donation drop box locations.