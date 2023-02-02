Stolen vehicles have multiple impacts, including car insurance rates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Faye Roberts Kia vehicle was stolen from her home in Keisertown in January. Now the car is in the shop, and Roberts is driving a rental car covered by insurance.

The only issue is - she will be losing that car soon in a couple of days.

"It's just sitting there. The insurance company hasn't really done much. They sent an appraiser in who said they're only going to cover 2,000 of the $7,000 in damages," Roberts said. "It's been really hard I've been struggling a lot and it's just been me and my 7-year-old."

Not only does Roberts need her car to drive her son to school, but she also needs it to get to her essential doctor's appointments.

"I just had open heart surgery in August," Roberts said. "I can't work a normal job so I'm doing some door dashes here or there, like Instacart." A job which Roberts would need a car for.

Roberts tells 7 News that it could take several months to get her car back and that she just wants the insurance provider to cover the cost of her car to be fixed.

Insurance Agent Roan Moncrieffe says Roberts' situation reinforces the importance of making sure you have the right coverage for your vehicle.

"You want to make sure you have comprehensive collision coverage and comprehensive is what will cover your vehicle due to theft," Moncrieffe said.

He says if you're in the market for a new car, don't make a decision without talking to your insurance provider. Some insurance companies are declining to provide insurance for car brands like Kia and Hyundai.

"Specifically Progressive," Moncrieffe said. "Is not insuring any type of Hyundai or Kia because of the risk of it being stolen."

"Absolutely talk to your agent. Ask them what are you hearing about this type of car, are you hearing anything about delays in parts in case there's an accident," Moncrieffe said.

As Faye continues her search for answers from her insurance company, she has this message for those out there stealing vehicles, and the social media platforms where they post their videos.

"They need to be held accountable. TikTok and Instagram who are allowing criminals to be glorified on their platforms ... having them post their videos for likes and attention at the cost of people's lives."

