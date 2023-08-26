Two teenagers facing charges after crashing stolen vehicles in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating after a pair of stolen vehicles crashed during a chase with officers Saturday morning.

Police say two Cheektowaga teenagers stole a Kia from the Holiday Inn on Buffalo Avenue and a Hyundai from a Double Tree Inn nearby.

Officers located the vehicles driving and activated their lights. According to police, the vehicles then fled onto the Niagara Scenic Parkway heading eastbound.

During the chase, the Kia blew a tire causing it to crash into the Hyundai.

The 16-year-old driver of the Kia was taken to ECMC for internal injuries. The 15-year-old driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

The Niagara Scenic Parkway was closed for nearly five hours. This is an ongoing investigation.