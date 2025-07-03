Stockton man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 62

TOWN OF KIANTONE, N.Y. — A Stockton man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Thade Keefer crashed along Route 62 in the Town of Kiantone on Tuesday evening.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Keefer was attempting to pass other vehicles when he lost control of his motorcycle.

The vehicle veered into a ditch on the east side of the road before becoming airborne.

Emergency crews transported Keefer to UPMC Chautauqua where he was later pronounced dead.