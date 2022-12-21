Stitch Buffalo, Water Buffalo Club 716 team up for event

BUFFALO, NY — On Wednesday night, Water Buffalo Club 716 and Stitch Buffalo held an event where people can last minute shop for the holidays.

"I really like to bring the hats to Stitch Buffalo so they can see where they are made and see what they have to offer it's not just the three beautiful women making these hats," said Therese Thornton-Barnes, owner of the Water Buffalo Club 716.

Thornton-Barnes says the notoriety of the hats she sells has garnered international attention with sales in Mexico, Australia, and Canada.

Through the partnership with Stitch Buffalo a portion of the sales not just goes to the Buffalo Zoo but also into the pockets of refuge women from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Burma who sew the deluxe hats.

"We work with the immigrant and refugee population right here in Buffalo," said Stitch Buffalo Executive Director, Dawn Hoeg.

Hoeg says events like Wednesday invite new members of the community to see the handmade items sold by the refugee women at 1215 Niagara Street.

"Their support has been tremendous through the water buffalo club but also events like this," said Hoeg.

You can purchase your own Water Buffalo hat here.

Stitch Buffalo has items crafted by refugee women and is open on Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.