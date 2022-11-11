Still no arrests in murder on UB North Campus, mother searches for answers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mother of a 19-year-old student who was stabbed at the University at Buffalo's North Campus still searches for answers in her son's death.

Roquishia Lewis, the mother of 19-year-old Tyler Lewis, won't stop searching for justice for her son.

The Buffalo State College student from Long Island was stabbed to death last month near the Ellicott Complex Residence Hall on the North Campus of the University at Buffalo.

"They say it's a White male between 5'5 and 5'9, and that's basically it nothing else has been given," the mother says. "No leads. No arrests, and it has almost been a month."

Investigators say the suspect is between the ages of 19 and 22 with light brown hair and multiple large cuts across his face and forehead.

Tyler's mom says her son would usually go to UB to visit his godbrother.

"Tyler does call him to let him know that he's on his way to see him he didn't receive a call that day from what he's saying," she says.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person reached out to University at Buffalo's Chief of Police Chris Bartolomei to see if there are any new leads.

Chief Bartolomei says in a statement:

University Police are in regular contact with Tyler's family. Investigators are working on this case each and every day, and they continue to make progress in close collaboration with the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Solving the case of Tyler's fatal stabbing remains a top priority for University Police.

"At this point, we are unable to disclose details without the risk of compromising the investigation," said Chris Bartolomei, Chief of Police at the University at Buffalo. "However, we are continuing to make progress, and I am confident that we will eventually be able to tell the family exactly what happened and who was involved. We are working closely with the Erie County District Attorney's Office, and we will not disclose any information until the DA is prepared to do so."

Chief Bartolomei also says investigators are working closely with the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

"Like where did they get this White male who attacked my son. Where is he? I just want answers," Roquishia says. "I just want this person.. We just need justice for Tyler. This hurts not only am I grieving this is my only child, my only son. I'm battling trying to figure out what the hell happened."

Lewis says she'll be coming to Buffalo soon and won't rest until she has justice for her son.

"He had such a kind heart. A smile on his face always," the mother says. "Just an overall kindhearted kid, and it breaks my heart. It hurts that my child is gone."