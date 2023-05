BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced 13 additional performances have been added to the 2023 "Live in Concert Tour."

The additional performances that have been announced include a performance at Buffalo's KeyBank Center on October 4.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The tour begins Tuesday in Tennessee and wraps up in December in California.