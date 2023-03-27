Step by step and chant by chant striving for change and unity at the annual WNY Women's March

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The annual Western New York Women's March, going from Niagara Square to the Central Library in Downtown Buffalo. The mission here is to increase equality for all regardless of racial, economic or citizenship status. This march was designed to empower women and all oppressed people across the region.

"Its personal to me," Founder of Bury the Violence Kareema Morris said. "My niece Lanasha Rollerson went missing in 2013."

Marchers like Morris put one foot in front of the other to be heard and to stand for the change they want to see. She said after reaching out for help from law enforcement and experiencing little to no help the unthinkable unfolded.

"After three days they did locate her deceased in a back yard covered in trash," she shared.

Morris says at the time she was representing herself through her own domestic violence court cases.

"That was the straw that broke the back that I endured in my personal life as well as what we came into what we went through when we went to look for her," she shared.

Ever since then, she said she has vowed to help give voices to the voiceless.

According to thehotline.orgnearly 3 in 10 women experience rape or physical violence by a partner.

The coordinator, Talia Rodriguez, for this walk says her grandmother marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

and she wants to carry on that passion - standing and fighting for the things she believes in.

"Today's event is about lifting all peoples voices and leveraging all the beautiful thoughts and ideas that we have together," Rodriguez said.

For more information about the organizations involved or the march itself visit this website.