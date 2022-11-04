'Stefon Digguana' adopted by Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The one and only "Stefon Digguana" has been adopted after hitching a ride from Florida to Buffalo with the NBC Sunday Night Football crew on October 28.

The SPCA Serving Erie County announced on Friday that "Stefon Digguana" has been adopted by Jeff Musial of Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics.

Digguana rose to fame after being found in a box of equipment traveling with the NBC Sunday Night Football crew from Florida to Buffalo ahead of the Buffalo Bills Sunday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers on October 30.

After crew members discovered the unexpected passenger, they contacted the SPCA Serving Erie County who has been caring for him since. They named him "Stefon Digguana" after Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Musial plans to post updates on his social media of everyone's favorite iguana.

You can learn more about Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics here.