Stefon Diggs to face off against mother on new Celebrity Family Feud episode

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs will face off against his mother, Stephanie Diggs, on a new Sunday night episode of Family Feud.

Diggs' will be joined by fellow National Football League Players Association members, Christian Kirk, Najee Harris, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Grady Jarrett.

Team NFLPA will be playing for The Conscious Kid, an organization that promotes racial identity development in children.

The bunch will play against their mothers, who will represent Team NFLPA Moms. The team will play for Black Women's Health Imperative, a non-profit that works to achieve health equity for Black women in America.

Diggs' mother, Stephanie, will be joined by the mothers of the opposing team - Tianna Hicks, Tongelia Helaire, Elisea Jarrett, and Melissa Kirk.

The Celebrity Family Feud episode will air Sunday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.