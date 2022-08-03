Stefon Diggs shares sweet moment with young Bills fan who lost his father

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A heartfelt moment captured during Buffalo Bills practice Monday at St. John Fisher University has helped an online fundraiser receive a boost as fans show love to a grieving Rochester family in need of support.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs heard that 5-year-old Aydin Laborde had lost his dad earlier this year, so the football star brought him down from the stands and spent some time with him.

Local organization Hope Rises got a glimpse of the special moment, posting this video to Facebook.

Aydin's dad, Nicholas Laborde, passed away in March, which left the family with an unexpected loss of income.

Since Aydin's meeting with Diggs, the GoFundMe for the Laborde family has received over 100 new donations and is now more than halfway to its goal of $10,000.

You can view the GoFundMe page here.