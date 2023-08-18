Steamworks Coffee introduces coffee flights on Fridays

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — You have probably heard of beer flights, but have you ever heard of coffee flights? Well, Steamworks Coffee in Lockport is bringing that idea to life.

The local coffee shop recently introduced their coffee flight lineups to their menu. It's a new idea that is becoming popular amongst coffee shops around the country. Social Media manager Melissa Brose and customers took notice.

Adam Campos

"I noticed that some of the other coffee shops around the country have been starting to do the flights," Brose said. "Customers noticed too because people started direct messaging us and asking us if we were doing them. So we decided to start trying them out".

According to Brose, it's been a hit. To pair up the new offering, Steamworks started bringing live music for customers to enjoy at the shop during the flight's offering time.

"People were really excited about it," Brose said. "A lot of times people get stuck in the rut of their favorite coffee or favorite thing to order, so it's a nice time to be able to come in, make it like a specific event, come in with friends, and get a wider range of what we actually serve.

The flights are available to order from 2PM-6PM on Fridays and are available to order for iced drinks.