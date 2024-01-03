'Stay Consistent. Build positive habits': How to take your fitness journey to the next level this new year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Happy New Year Western New York! It's time for the new year resolutions to start kicking off. A new survey is from Forbes Health, the top three new year resolutions include improving finances, mental health and fitness. Well we're giving you a few tips from F45 Training on how to get your fitness journey started!

1. Getting Started

"I recommend starting small. If you're starting from nothing, start small. If you're already going and have goals, then increase intensity or duration. If you're starting from nothing, I recommend starting like three times a week for 20 minutes. Start from there and then slowly build as you get stronger." Carolyn McAfee, Trainer at F45 Training Black Rock

2. Prioritizing time to workout

"You have to just set it aside. Like 5:15, [the gym] is where I'll be and you know, it helps to have people around you who are doing the same thing. When you come to the gym at 5:15 you know you're not alone. It's a whole group of people who know when you're missing. A community helps." Carolyn McAfee, Trainer at F45 Training Black Rock

3. Creating more positive habits