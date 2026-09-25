Station Twelve to welcome shoppers starting this November

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Station Twelve is gearing up to welcome shoppers starting this November!
The shopping and dining destination will feature more than two dozen brands, including:
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ALO
Anthropologie
Black & Blue Steak & Crab
Coach (new)
EVEREVE
FP Movement
Free People
Gem Studio (new)
gorjana
Industrious
J.Crew
J.Jill (new)
Just Salad
lululemon (new)
Madewell
Moxie’s (new)
PopUp Bagels
Pottery Barn
Rowan
State & Liberty
Tempur-Pedic
The North Face
Warby Parker
Williams-Sonoma
WATCH: Station Twelve announces 12 businesses opening in new Amherst shopping center
Additional brands will be announced in the next couple of months, with stores opening up through early next year.
"We're incredibly excited to begin opening doors at Station Twelve and to welcome such an exceptional mix of brands to the Buffalo market," said Brian Sciera, Senior Vice President, Leasing, WS Development. "This holiday season marks an important milestone for the project and the beginning of what we've envisioned for Station Twelve from the start: a dynamic destination that brings together sought-after retail, dining and experiences in a place created for the Amherst community and the broader region. We're proud to begin delivering on that vision and look forward to welcoming people to experience it for themselves."