Station Twelve to welcome shoppers starting this November

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Station Twelve is gearing up to welcome shoppers starting this November!

The shopping and dining destination will feature more than two dozen brands, including:

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ALO

Anthropologie

Black & Blue Steak & Crab

Coach (new)

EVEREVE

FP Movement

Free People

Gem Studio (new)

gorjana

Industrious

J.Crew

J.Jill (new)

Just Salad

lululemon (new)

Madewell

Moxie’s (new)

PopUp Bagels

Pottery Barn

Rowan

State & Liberty

Tempur-Pedic

The North Face

Warby Parker

Williams-Sonoma

WATCH: Station Twelve announces 12 businesses opening in new Amherst shopping center

Station Twelve announces 12 businesses opening in new Amherst shopping center

Additional brands will be announced in the next couple of months, with stores opening up through early next year.

"We're incredibly excited to begin opening doors at Station Twelve and to welcome such an exceptional mix of brands to the Buffalo market," said Brian Sciera, Senior Vice President, Leasing, WS Development. "This holiday season marks an important milestone for the project and the beginning of what we've envisioned for Station Twelve from the start: a dynamic destination that brings together sought-after retail, dining and experiences in a place created for the Amherst community and the broader region. We're proud to begin delivering on that vision and look forward to welcoming people to experience it for themselves."