Statewide survey aims to helps governments address issues important to the LGBTQ+ community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NYS LGBTQ+ Health and Human Services is working to make sure that LGBTQ+ and minority voices are being heard by spreading the 2021 LGBTQ+ Community Survey for New York State.

The survey was developed to help LGBTQ community members communicate their needs from the New York State government. Assessments will help governments and organizations identify barriers preventing members of the community from accessing care they need. Resources will be allocated to help minimize the stigma in doctors offices, making hormone therapy services accessible, reducing LGBTQ+ youth homelessness, and more.

The survey only happens once every five years. You can take the survey here.