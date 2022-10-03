Statewide gas prices continue to drop into October, nationwide prices continue to climb

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was first reported last week that nationwide gas prices were starting to rise again, after being on the decline for nearly 100 days.

The same continues this week, as average national gas prices stand at $3.80, 7 cents from one week ago. The statewide average per gallon is $3.60, which is down 8 cents from one week ago.

Buffalo now holds the 4th cheapest gas in the Western and Central New York regions, with Elmira ($3.47), Syracuse ($3.64), and Rochester ($3.71) having cheaper gas.

The demand for gas has increased as the supply tightened. If this trend continues, AAA warns drivers to brace for an increase in prices at the pump.