Staten Island man arrested after pursuit on New York State Thruway in Batavia

Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 08, 2022
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Staten Island man was arrested after a pursuit on the New York State Thruway in Batavia on March 5.

New York State police said on March 5 around 4 p.m. troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-90 in Batavia for a vehicle and traffic violation. The driver, 20-year-old Kadir W. Ango, allegedly failed to comply and a pursuit ensued.

According to police, after a short time the vehicle lost control and entered the media and troopers were able to block the vehicle from continuing when it attempted to re-enter the road. Ango surrendered and was taken into custody.

Ango was charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, reckless endangerment second degree and reckless driving. He was released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Batavia Court on March 17.

