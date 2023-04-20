State: Williamsville CSD not being transparent, intentionally overestimated budget

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — An audit by the New York State Comptroller's Office found the Williamsville Central School District improperly levied taxes for years.

Between 2018 and 2022, the school district intentionally overestimated the budget by an average of $11.7 million per year, or six percent, according to the state - a total of nearly $47 million.

State tax law caps surplus funds a district can keep at four percent. Surplus funds must be used to lower the upcoming year's property tax levy or to fund needed reserves.

Several Williamsville residents shared their concerns at a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.

“We constructed a narrative that this district had deficits. That was untrue," said Rev. Terry King, the parent of a Williamsville South High School junior.

The report stated that “District officials are not being transparent with the public when they intentionally overestimate appropriations to consistently create operating surpluses to fund reserves and pay down debt.”

“It is the board's duty to be the fiscal agent for the district, and they failed," King said in an interview with 7 News. “You acknowledge that you did wrong, and you swear that you’re gonna correct the behavior, but that doesn’t make the wrong right.”

The state also found the district adopted budgets that gave the impression it would have operating deficits totaling $38 million when it actually had operating surpluses totaling $40 million - a difference of $78 million.

Williamsville Central School District 2023 Audit by Sean Mickey on Scribd

In response to the report, district officials stated they disagreed with the state's findings, but later acknowledged they will make adjustments to ensure the district is transparent and in compliance with state requirements.

The district did not make superintendent Dr. Darren Brown-Hall available for an interview. On Tuesday, the board approved a corrective action plan to submit to the state.

A December 2016 audit identified similar financial management deficiencies within the district.

In March, the comptroller's office found the Sweet Home Central School District also improperly managed funds. District officials were not transparent with taxpayers and maintained real property taxes at a level higher than necessary to fund operations, the state found.

