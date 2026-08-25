State Trooper from Lancaster resigns, convicted of leaking confidential information

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that a New York State Police trooper, 35-year-old Rosalia Flower of Lancaster, has resigned after being convicted of leaking confidential information and jeopardizing a narcotics investigation in Western New York.

According to the AG, Flower was assigned to monitor wiretaps during an investigation led by the OAG's Organized Crime Task Force that resulted in the indictment of 17 individuals for narcotics trafficking. While monitoring the wiretaps, Flower used her personal cellphone to take photographs that contained confidential information and shared at least one in a text message with a friend.

The AG said the leaked photograph was shared with targets of the investigation and caused part of the investigation to shut down. Flower pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with physical evidence and resigned from NYSP.

“We hold our law enforcement professionals to the highest standards and trust them to keep New Yorkers safe. This investigation was compromised because a trooper flagrantly disregarded her duty and put law enforcement officers and New York families in danger. Despite this leak, our investigators continued their hard work and were able to successfully arrest 17 individuals for their role in narcotics trafficking. My office and our law enforcement partners will continue working to keep dangerous narcotics out of our communities.” - Attorney General James