State Senator George Borrello honors Jamestown resident and World War II veteran

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Senator George Borrello honored Thursday a Jamestown resident and World War II veteran for his distinguished service.

US Army Private First Class Thomas A. Tedesco was given a special presentation of the military medals he earned during World War II.

The ceremony took place at the Fenton Historical Center in Jamestown, with Tedesco's family and friends in attendance.

Borrello, who represents the state's 57th Senate district, spoke at the ceremony:

"I am honored to be able to recognize Private Tedesco for his service during World War II. It is gratifying to have the opportunity to pay tribute to such an extraordinary man who was part of the effort to liberate Europe from Nazi rule. He bravely and selflessly went off to war when his nation called upon him, putting his own life at risk in order to defeat tyranny. While the sacrifices he made in faithful service to our country can never be adequately repaid, with these medals, we express our gratitude and admiration." New York State Senator George Borrello

The 98-year-old Tedesco was born in Falconer, N.Y., and was drafted into the Army Enlisted Reserve Corps at 21 years old.

Tedesco served in the Army from 1943 until his discharge in December 1945. During that time he found himself on the front lines in France and Germany.

Borrello presented Tedesco with the following medals - all earned during his two-year service:

The Bronze Star Medal, the fourth-highest individual military award for valor

The Good Conduct Medal

The American Campaign Medal

The European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two bronze service stars

The World War II Victory medal

The Combat Infantryman Badge

The Honorable Service Lapel Button

Tedesco additionally received the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross and Medal For Merit from the NYS Division of Military and Naval Affairs.