State Sen. Kennedy pens letter to Will Smith, Apple Studios to produce movie in Buffalo, NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Sen. Tim Kennedy (D-Buffalo) is calling on actor Will Smith and Apple Studios to produce their upcoming film 'Emancipation' in Buffalo and New York State, after they pulled production from Georgia due to the state's new voting law.

Sen. Kennedy promoted Buffalo's growing film production industry and offered the city and region's architectural resources, and filming locations.

“Buffalo and New York State stand ready to roll out the red carpet for Westbrook Inc, Fuqua Films Inc, and Apple Studios,” said Senator Tim Kennedy. “For years, New York has served as a beacon of hope, embracing progressive values and prioritizing inclusive policy, including comprehensive voting reforms that increase voter participation and accessibility, and encourage more New Yorkers to seize the opportunity to make their voices heard. Paired with its extensive film and production capabilities, our region and state prove to be an ideal backdrop for any production that truly puts people first, and invests in the future of our democracy by valuing the liberties of all Americans.”

You can read Sen. Kennedy's full letter below