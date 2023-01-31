State Restaurant Association calls for on-premise sports betting kiosks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Restaurant Association is urging lawmakers to expand gaming licenses across the state to include restaurants.

The Association says on-premises betting will help "expand the economic arsenal available to restaurants as they continue to struggle with the harsh economic environment."

The call is for sport betting kiosks to be installed in restaurants to help increase business revenue and meet the demand of consumers wanting to place sports bets while at restaurants.

According to the NYSRA, the concept has been tested in a Washington D.C. sports bar that brought in over $1.4 million in gaming revenue since the beginning of the 2022 NFL season.

New York sports fans have enthusiastically embraced sports betting, either at brick-and-mortar casinos or from their mobile devices, and are hungry for more. New York must capture this economic opportunity and expand the type of licenses available to restaurants and meet consumer demand. The restaurant industry is well-positioned to take advantage of this burgeoning marketplace and grow New York's sports betting footprint. We understand sports betting terminals and kiosks might not have a place in every restaurant and expanding available licenses may not be a silver bullet for the industry. However, for those where this is a fit, the additional revenue from on-premises sports betting could mean the difference between closing and survival. President & CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, Melissa Fleischut

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in January that the state collected over $900 million in taxes and licensing fees from mobile sports betting.