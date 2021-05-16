State police searching for missing 15-year-old girl, last seen near Boston Valley Elementary School

BOSTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police need your help searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the area of Boston Valley Elementary School, Friday night.

State police say Julianne Lanzieri was last seen around 8 or 9 p.m. Friday, and it is believed that she rode her blue mountain bike to an unknown location.

Lanzieri is described as white, 5'4" and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, black crop top with a blue shirt underneath, white vans shoes and possibly a hoodie.

If you see her you are asked to call New York State Police at (585) 344-6200.