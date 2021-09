BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say they need your help investigating a shooting that happened on I-190 in Buffalo, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday on I-190 northbound near the Elm Street exit.

Troopers say a person shot at another vehicle.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact state police at (585) 344-6200.