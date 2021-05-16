State police locate 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday

BOSTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say the 15-year-old girl reported missing Friday has been located.

State police say Julianne Lanzieri was last seen around 8 or 9 p.m. Friday in the area of Boston Valley Elementary School. It is believed that she rode her blue mountain bike to an unknown location.

Police announced Monday afternoon Lanzieri was located and in good health.