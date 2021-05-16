State police locate 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday

BOSTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say the 15-year-old girl reported missing Friday has been located.
State police say Julianne Lanzieri was last seen around 8 or 9 p.m. Friday in the area of Boston Valley Elementary School. It is believed that she rode her blue mountain bike to an unknown location.
Police announced Monday afternoon Lanzieri was located and in good health.
UPDATE- missing 15-year-old Julianne Lanzieri has been located in good health!— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) May 17, 2021
She was originally reported missing on Friday May 14, 2021. Troopers out of SP Boston handled the incident. pic.twitter.com/VAB4qJ3viZ