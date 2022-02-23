State Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say one person is dead after an early-morning motorcycle accident in Lockport.

Police tell 7 News the crash happened around 5:00 Wednesday morning. They say it happened after troopers responded to a shots fired call.

While troopers were responding, they say they saw a motorcycle near the intersection of Union and Washburn Street that had no plates or registration and they flashed their lights. The motorcyclist sped off and police say they did not chase them.

They found the crashed motorcycle and the driver at the intersection of Main and Market Street shortly afterward. Troopers tried to save the driver but couldn't; that person died at the scene.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

State Police, Lockport Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the crash.

