State Police Investigate deadly wrong-way crash in Evans

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly wrong-way crash along the Thruway.

Troopers say they spotted the car heading in the wrong direction just before 1:30 Saturday morning in Hamburg.

Authorities say a State Police Trooper pulled up behind the driver, with its emergency lights flashing, trying to get him to stop, but the driver would not comply.

That trooper eventually had to make a U-turn onto the other side of the highway, and continued to follow the car for several miles.

The driver of the car, 44 year old Benjamin Wence of Buffalo, ended up hitting a tractor trailer head-on in the Town of Evans.

Police say he died in the crash.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries.