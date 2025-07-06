State Police investigate deadly holiday crash on Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, NY (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a deadly Fourth of July crash on Grand Island.

Troopers say the driver of a car hit the back of a Lexus SUV along the south bound I-190 just before midnight on Friday.

The driver of the car, 19 year old Tamim Akbari, a member of Buffalo's Afghan community, died at the scene.

Authorities say there were multiple passengers in both vehicles, including a child.

Troopers say they were all treated for what they describe as serious to minor injuries.

