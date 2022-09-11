State Police chase stolen car that crossed Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New York State Police give chase to what they say was a stolen car that crossed the Canadian border into the U.S. at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo.

Troopers say the car failed to stop at customs and then headed east along the New York State Thruway.

Police say they witnessed the silver Mercedes Benz driving erratically at high rates of speed, but the driver refused to pull over.

Troopers near Syracuse ended up using spike strips, which caused the vehicle to become disabled.

The driver was then taken into custody without further incident.

State police have not released his name.

The suspect was turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.