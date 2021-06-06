State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations investigating death in Allegany County

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police troopers say the Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating a death in Allegany County that happened early Sunday morning.

State police say the death was reported on Jordan Hill Road in the town of Clarksville early Sunday morning.

The circumstances around the death are being investigated by the criminal investigation bureau.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to New York State Police for more information; we've been told no additional information is being released at this time

This is a developing story.