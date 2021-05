GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are asking the public for tips as they try to locate a missing Grand Island man.

Police say 24-year-old, Ian J. Young was reported missing on May 11th and has not been seen since. He is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and is 5’7” and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen in the Grand Island area.

If you have any information, contact the NYSP at 585-344-6200.