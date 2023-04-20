State police: 14-year-old driver killed in crash on NYS Thurway in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 14-year-old driver was killed in a high-speed crash earlier this month on the New York State Thruway in West Seneca.

State police have identified the victim as Sanaullah Abid, 14, of Erie, Pennsylvania.

Investigators say Abid was speeding behind the wheel of a 2016 Nissan Rogue on April 8 when he collided with the back of a FedEx tractor trailer. The impact caused the SUV to hit the center barrier and burst into flames.

Abid, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.