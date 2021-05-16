State orders business to temporarily shut down Buffalo plant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo business has been ordered to temporarily shut down. The State Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation have issued a Cease and Desist order against PVS Chemical Solutions, Inc. PVS is located on Lee Street in Buffalo.

The departments say an excessive amount of Sulfur Dioxide was detected. They say the chemicals could cause a health risk to people who use the athletic field at the Medaille College Sports Complex at Buffalo Color Park.

The departments say PVS must stop operations until they can show they can continue in a way that does pose a threat to public health.

You can read the full cease and desist order here.